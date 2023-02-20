Robosoft Technologies appoints Samip Mutha as the new head of UK operations

Robosoft Technologies, a digital experiences company and a subsidiary of TechnoPro Holdings, has recently appointed Samip Mutha as executive vice president and country head – UK.

Samip has two decades of experience in management consulting, digital transformation, customer experience, corporate innovation, entrepreneurship and venture investment. Prior to joining Robosoft, he was the vice president and group head – digital and innovation at the RPG Group.

In his new role, Samip will drive Robosoft’s growth plans in the UK & Europe markets, strengthening the company’s credentials as a full-service digital experience partner.

“Our credentials as a full-service digital experience partner will be further strengthened as Samip is a trusted & proven partner to CXOs globally in driving their digital transformation initiatives.” said Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, Managing Director & CEO of Robosoft Technologies.



Robosoft Technologies has partnered with several brands across the globe, offering solutions in product advisory, design, engineering, and analytics.



“Our experience and expertise in crafting digital solutions for Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, eCommerce & Retail will be relevant here as enterprises seek to create a competitive edge through digital experiences. UK & Europe already have the foundation blocks required for building the Digital Economy with support and vision of Government complimented by academia, infrastructure and unicorns.” said Samip.

Robosoft Technologies worked with London & Partners – ‘the business growth and destination agency for London’, in setting up the UK & Europe operations.

”We’re excited to continue helping Robosoft with their UK & Europe growth plans and look forward to working with Samip and his team to maximise all the great opportunities that London can offer.” said Hemin Bharucha, director of India, London & Partners, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook