Robin Hood Army partners with Dentsu Creative for its #ExtendedGuestList campaign

Volunteer organisation Robin Hood Army has collaborated with Dentsu Creative to roll out its #ExtendedGuestList campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to get surplus food from restaurants and communities to serve the less fortunate. Moreover, Robin Hood Army announced the association with Hansika Motwani to release a teaser video, which led to the #ExtendedGuestList trending in India on Twitter, it claimed.

Robin Hood Army was founded on the principle of enabling every person to give back and the #ExtendedGuestList is a milestone in that journey, Neel Ghose and Sanchit Jain, founders of Robin Hood Army, said. “We’re thankful to Hansika Motwani for leading the way! Not only were we able to feed children surplus food from the wedding, but we now have a platform where anyone and everyone can save food proactively. We only hope that more and more people make their own #ExtendedGuestList for their weddings,” they added.

In addition, the company claimed that it is looking at launching a platform on their website named #ExtendedGuestList wherein you can ﬁll up a simple form with details like your name, wedding date, city, contact number, and more, and the ‘Robins’ from Robin Hood Army will get in touch with you to help you plan for possible food wastage at your wedding and other occasions.

