Riyo Herbs announces Sonakshi Sinha as brand ambassador

Skincare brand Riyo Herbs has announced that it has signed on actor Sonakshi Sinha as the brand ambassador for its skincare segment. As part of the partnership, Sinha will be responsible for the brand’s advertising and marketing campaigns.

“We wanted to associate with someone who represents the effortless natural beauty and the actress fits all our needs. Her beautiful and clear skin has a familiarity with the Indian audience and we look forward to working with a talented actress like her. Her presence will help us garner customer’s trust and enhance the brand image to achieve success,” Sourabh Bhardwaj, founder and director, Riyo Herbs India said.

The company claims to provide tailored, gender-neutral skincare solutions for all skin types. Riyo Herbs’ vision is to create a pure and natural skin care range consisting of contemporary botanical actives to let people connect to nature in an affordable range, the company said in an official statement.

“Riyo is offering sustainable nature inspired skin care range. Being a follower of natural and organic ingredients, I can say that these products would definitely go a long way and improve our skincare regime,” Sinha stated on the association.

Riyo Herbs is a Delhi-based start-up founded by Sourabh Bhardwaj and Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj in December 2020. The company was launched with the aim to bring in an international concept-based quality brand, tailored for all skin types to redefine the outlook on skincare. The brand’s vision is to create a pure and natural skincare range at affordable rates.

Initially, the brand was started with four products; face wash, cleanser, toner, and moisturiser. Now, Riyo claims to have more than 60 products. The brand has a portfolio of products such as Sun Protect Spray (SPF Spray) and face wash. Riyo products are available on the company’s official website and other e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, First cry, Recode, among others.

