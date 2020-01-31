Rishi Kapoor joins Sapphire Human Solutions as an associate partner

Rishi Kapoor has over 15 years of experience in building and managing sustainable verticals in the media industry

Rishi Kapoor has joined Sapphire Human Solutions as an associate partner. Prior to this, he was working for Times Strategic Solutions Ltd. (ET Edge) as senior director, conferences and special initiatives. Sapphire Human Solutions is a retained executive search firm with over a decade of experience in CXO facilitations.

According to Ankit Bansal, founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions, the move was a part of the company’s efforts to invest and drive accelerated growth in India. Sapphire Human Solutions is now foraying into a space where the expertise and relationship built with the CXO community will lead to creating Industry and function lead destinations encompassing the entire ecosystem. “Rishi Kapoor, with his vast experience, will help us start and head Sapphire Connect which is our new business initiative. He is a highly motivated, positive and goal-oriented individual who has a good understanding of this space and I am confident that he will set new milestones and help us curve a niche in the B2B IP space,” Bansal added.

With over 15 years of experience in building and managing sustainable verticals in the media industry, Kapoor has a proven track record of helping organisations achieve their strategic objectives while keeping a sharp focus on top and bottom line performance. He was part of the initial core team of ET Edge that started the business and was instrumental in launching many successful IPs in India and abroad. In his career span, Rishi Kapoor has been an integral part of the senior team with companies like Times Strategic Solutions (ET Edge), Planman Consulting, HT Media, IDG Media & Monster India.

“It’s a great move for me and an opportunity to establish one of the most premium B2B business models that is sustainable and outcome driven. A clear vision, commitment, and conviction towards the business bolstered with my actionable intelligence underscores my confidence as I look forward to making an impact,” Rishi Kapoor.

