RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10

T Ten Sports Management has awarded RISE Worldwide a multi-layered and multi-year mandate for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10. As per the mandate, RISE Worldwide will be the exclusive partner to the Abu Dhabi T10 and will be responsible for global media rights, broadcast production, to sell central sponsorship, in-stadia advertising and to build strategic brand partnerships for Abu Dhabi T10.

“We are presented with the opportunity to facilitate an end-to-end package for the unique and exciting Abu Dhabi T10 League. RISE Worldwide has the expertise and the proficiency in offering a wholesome experience to its clients. We are confident in enabling Abu Dhabi T10 achieve its goals through structured strategic brand partnership and global audience,” Nikhil Bardia, head – sponsorship and talent, RISE Worldwide, said.

As per RISE Worldwide, the multi-tasked, multi-year mandate from Abu Dhabi T10 is a validation of its rapid growth as a holistic end-to-end sports portfolio. Since the incorporation in January 2021 as an independent firm (formerly IMG-Reliance), focused on sports development, talent management, brand consulting, production, media rights and sponsorship solutions.

For Matthew Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cricket, RISE driving the global audience and international viewership firmly enhances the product within Abu Dhabi’s sports portfolio. “Emirates Cricket’s goal, in support of and commitment to the ‘Abu Dhabi T10’ has been to create a brand that is on par with the world’s best sports-entities. The T10 format is the fastest growing format of the game today, and we are encouraged with the initiatives and partnerships that show the same passion and commitment,” Mubashir Usmani, general manager, Emirates Cricket Board, said,

The Abu Dhabi T10 tourney will feature eight teams and will be held from 19 Nov to 4 Dec 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For India, the Abu Dhabi T10 will be broadcast on Viacom18’s boutique network of five channels.

