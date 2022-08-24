RISE Worldwide to manage commercial rights for Lancer Capital’s UAE International League T20 team- Desert Vipers

Global investment firm Lancer Capital LLC has appointed RISE Worldwide as its exclusive partner for the sale and marketing of commercial rights for Desert Vipers in the UAE International League T20.

The RISE Worldwide team will work closely with Lancer Capital to bring onboard brands to partner and create maximum value, design a long-term marketing strategy and identify opportunities to drive global fan engagement. The mandate includes development of sponsorship rights packages, devise sponsorship, activation strategy, and a strategic approach for potential sponsors to leverage the partnership.

“RISE Worldwide will handle the sale and marketing of commercial rights of our team at International League T20. Rise brings to the table proven expertise in forging partnerships and creating brand value. Its deep understanding of the global sporting eco-system will help us reach wider fans and audiences,” Paul Voigt, managing director, Investments, Lancer Capital, said.

The Desert Vipers will be based in Dubai and has appointed Tom Moody as director of cricket and a squad that includes players from seven nations in its initial roster, with Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and English players Sam Billings and Alex Hales.

“The International League T20 presents a great opportunity for brands that are looking to partner with a global sports franchise group – Lancer Capital and create long-term partnerships and brand value. We look forward to leveraging our wide experience in optimizing value for all stakeholders to deliver tailored solutions and innovative engagement models,” Nikhil Bardia, head, Sponsorships Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide, said.

Lancer Capital, chaired by Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer – who is also an owner of Tampa Bay Buccaneers – mark their first investment in the cricket ecosystem.

UAE’s International League T20 is a six-team franchise-style league, with a 34-match schedule, hosted at world-renowned, world-class venues of UAE. The inaugural tournament is scheduled to be played between January 6 to February 12, 2023.

Also read: DENTSU CREATIVE India appoints Ajeet Shukla as group ECD

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook