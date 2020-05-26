RIO’s new campaign #KnowYourFlow urges women to maintain menstrual hygiene

#KnowYourFlow raises awareness on the usage of the right products

Ahead of the Menstrual Hygiene day on June 28, sanitary napkins brand RIO has launched a campaign #KnowYourFlow to raise awareness about the challenges that women face due to heavy flow and encourage women to choose the right product depending upon their flow in order to ensure good menstrual hygiene.

“In our society, women have normalised the extremeness of their period due to lack of awareness about heavy flow and therefore do not realise that their condition might require them to use different products than the norm. This often results in leakage, staining, the napkin overflowing, a higher rate of infections because of leaving on a full pad for longer than it should in addition to rashes and discomfort because of having to compensate by using multiple pads at once. All of these are signs of poor menstrual hygiene practices,” the brand said in an official communication.

The campaign showcases a series of analogies to highlight how women feel when they use a regular napkin during heavy flow. According to Kartik Johari, vice-president, Nobel Hygiene, an overwhelming majority of women in India who suffer from heavy flow are undiagnosed and ill-informed about their condition. “We understand that the journey from using a cloth to sanitary napkins has been a long and arduous one. However, this needs to be refined further as a few sizes do not fit all. There are a lot of missed sizes in between that lead to hygiene issues that need to be addressed. And a huge chunk of it deals with heavy flow which has so far been ignored,” he added.

The campaign has been launched across the social media channels of the brand. “With this campaign, we want to reach out to women and help raise awareness about the repercussions that ignoring and not recognising heavy flow as a unique condition might have on their bodies. It also raises awareness about how the usage of the right products can help maintain good menstrual hygiene to a large extent,” Johari stated. The campaign aims to show solidarity with women facing this challenge and let them know they are not alone along with busting age-old myths surrounding this condition.

Read Also: Sakshi’s ‘It Has To Be’ film urges people to step forward to stop child abuse

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook