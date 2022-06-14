Rioconn bags digital mandate for Euro7000

Rioconn Interactive has bagged the branding and digital marketing mandate for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd’s Euro7000. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch, the agency said. The mandate includes entire social media responsibilities for the brand from ideation to execution. It also includes working on the positioning strategy and making brand films to create a buzz in the market. Furthermore, the agency will also be looking at performance marketing to spearhead business growth in different geographies.

The brand aims to widen its reach and position it as one of the fastest working adhesives in the market. “Euro7000, as a brand, has a lot of potential to surface above the competitor brands and all we need is a line of communication that helps us stand apart. Down the line, we’re looking at a lot of commercials and innovative advertising modes to make our presence prominent across platforms as well as geographies,” Utkarsh Patel, executive director, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Limited said.

“There is a lot that can be done with a brand in this industry and we will not only meet the expectations of the client but we will go beyond to display our creative prowess to take this brand to new heights. With a team dedicated to always thinking out of the box, we sure are going to have fun working with Euro7000,” Hemaang Gandhi, director, Rioconn Interactive, stated.

Rioconn is a full-service creative and digital agency. Over the last 13 years, the agency claims to have added national brands to its portfolio such as Rasna, Viacom 18, Goldi Solar, Accumax Technologies, among others.

