RIO underlines the issue of heavy flow in its new campaign

According to the company, the problem of heavy flow during periods affects almost 25% women in India

In order to highlight the issue of heavy flow during periods among Indian women, RIO Heavy Flow Pads by Nobel Hygiene has launched a new television commercial (TVC) with actor Radhika Apte showcasing the strength and resilience of each and every woman who goes through heavy flow periods.

According to the company, the second phase of the launch will see the brand being visible via its campaign across key GEC channels and regional channels along with select news channels. The brand campaign will also be seen on OTT platforms and via partnerships with select print publications to create larger mass awareness. Moreover, the brand also claims that it will also be exploring strategic tie-ups with impact properties in the near future. The first phase of the launch in February was paused after several complaints were filed with ASCI on the usage of blood shown in the commercial.

“Heavy Flow (& PCoD) is often considered a personal complication and not a separate medical problem. Combine it with a general reluctance in visiting a doctor and most cases of Heavy Flow remain undiagnosed. Thus, women refrain from opening up about it and continue to suffer in silence,” the company said.

Infact, as per the company, the problem of heavy flow during periods affects almost 25% women in India and requires them to change their pads every two hours. In some cases, women change up to 8-10 pads a day because of heavy flow. The advertisement, in a first, shows red blood rather than an otherwise display of blue liquid to highlight the subject. There can be no talk of education, awareness or equality when the biological truth of half the population is censored, Kartik Johari, vice-president, Nobel Hygiene, said. “Our resolve to continue this conversation has been renewed, starting with the depiction of blood. Awareness is needed, and conversations can only begin after acknowledging reality,” he added.

