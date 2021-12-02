RIO Pads urges women to choose the right pad for heavy flow

Apte asks users to ‘stop managing’ and switch to RIO

In order to urge women to choose the right pad for heavy flow, RIO Heavy Flow Pads by Nobel Hygiene launched their ‘stained screen’ digital campaign featuring the brand ambassador Radhika Apte. The ad compares the absorption capability of regular sanitary napkins, night flow pads and RIO heavy flow pads. It highlights how the super-absorbent RIO Heavy Flow pads come with double wings and absorb thrice as much as regular pads. Illustrating this feature, Apte asks users to ‘stop managing’ and switch to RIO.

The ad has been conceptualised by RIO’s marketing team at Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd and written in-house. The production was led by Schbang Motion Pictures. “Over the last year, we have heard our users and worked on their feedback. The result is the all-new RIO Heavy Flow with double wings, longer and slimmer, 3x as absorbent as a regular pad—guaranteed to give you a better period. This campaign for the new and improved RIO is thus in sync with our endeavour to give voice to women’s menstrual issues and help them choose the right product for their period issues,” Kartik Johari, vice president, marketing and commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said.

“Our aim was to create an impactful message by depicting menstrual blood as it is. And with the expertise of the highly skilled product specialist Joel Fonseca, we were to be able to show the same in the most accurate manner. Further, having Radhika as the face of the brand ensures that the message is cut through,” Rachaita Vyas, producer of the ad from Schbang Motion pictures, said on the launch of the campaign.

“Women don’t believe pads can be better—they use two, three pads at a time; or deal with stains and changes every few hours. We wanted to make something very different from the usual communication in this sector—both visually and tonality wise—which would jolt women into sitting up, taking note and saying, ‘no, we’ve got to stop managing’,” Shayonnita Mallik, writer and brand content editor, Nobel Hygiene, added.

