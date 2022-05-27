RIO Pads unveils a new campaign with Radhika Apte

This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, RIO Heavy Flow Pads by Nobel Hygiene has launched their RIO Listens campaign, featuring the brand ambassador Radhika Apte. The digital ad scolds women for managing on their period and asks them to use a pad that can handle their flow. Additionally, women must reach out for help instead of bottling up period issues and ‘managing’, the pad brand says. The ad is conceptualised and written by Schbang and the production was led by Schbang Motion Pictures.

According to Kartik Johari, vice president, marketing and commerce, Nobel Hygiene, through the company’s research on this category, we have realised that there is still a lot of misinformation around menstruation in our country. “The RIO Listens ad is an endeavour to extend our support to all those who need it. Every day several young girls and women DM us or comment on our posts asking for menstrual health related information. Our highest performing post is one that disseminates information, the “Did you know?” We are proud to be able to help and hope to continue to do so,” he added.

RIO Listens entreats menstruators to share their period issues with RIO Pads, through social media. Team RIO and Schbang will also collaborate to conduct an activity with 25 girls from the NGO Sakhi, on Menstrual Hygiene Day. “The goal is to help build a period-positive environment for these girls, and to break the taboo around periods by conducting various activities, sharing information and distributing RIO Pads,” the company said.

“It is alarming to see that a progressive healthcare country as India has yet not battled “Normalising Menstruation”, regardless of income-education progress of households. The challenge, of addressing the socio-cultural taboos and beliefs in menstruation, is further compounded by the girls’ lack of knowledge on reproductive health. We have the support of RIO Pads who are engaging with our girls on this day, to build their confidence and increase their knowledge about menstruation. We are sure these young changemakers will perpetuate the impact in their community,” Asitima B, CSR manager, Schbang, stated.

