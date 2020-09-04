Rio pads’ new campaign creates awareness about PCOS through Raagas

As per the company, an estimated one in five Indian women suffer from PCOS

In order to raise awareness on Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Rio Heavy Flow Pads by Nobel Hygiene launched its #RIOTalksPCOS campaign with a Raaga video that creates awareness about the hormonal ups and downs that a woman with PCOS goes through when she is on her heavy flow period.

As per the company, an estimated one in five Indian women suffer from PCOS. This is an often-ignored condition in women and is generally considered a personal complication and not a separate medical problem even by women. “The film has been created to push the viewer to listen and empathize with the pain a woman goes through during her menstrual cycle when she suffers from PCOS. It draws a comparison between two completely unexpected themes and imitates the drastic highs and lows of energy that a woman goes through during her periods,” the company said in a statement.

Rio’s research has revealed that women with PCOS are perennially worried and are unsure of how their periods will behave, Kartik Johari, vice-president, Nobel Hygiene, said. “With this film, we wanted to throw the spotlight on the very real pain and the impact it has on their energy flow with every twist and turn. This PCOS awareness month hear them. Listen,” he added. Moreover, all throughout September, RIO will focus on awareness and educating consumers about the various facets of this seemingly impregnable complication.

According to Disha Daswani, creative director, Schbang X, Raagas have always had a certain pain and agony communicated through them. “Linking that rollercoaster of emotions to what women with PCOS go through, communicated the feeling in a unique way. The video was also shot in a way that amplifies the feeling of imbalance and discomfort through the vertigo effect of the camera treatment, coupled with a tone that brings out the varying moods of the raga,” she added.

Read Also: MullenLowe Lintas Group launches ‘Restart and Restrat’ framework for brands in challenging times

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook