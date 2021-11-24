RIL subsidiary set to acquire franchise in UAE T20 League

, RIL’s investment in UAE T20 League demonstrates the confidence of the corporate industry in UAE’s vision and ability to deliver a world class cricketing event.

Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) will be acquiring the rights to own and operate a new franchise cricket team in the Emirates Cricket Board’s upcoming UAE T20 League. The move marks the company’s first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in the global franchise-based cricket leagues. With this acquistion, the cricket business will now include two cricket clubs in addition to their other cricket-related initiatives including sponsorship, consultancy, broadcast and talent management.

Akash Ambani, owner, Mumbai Indians, believes that the UAE T20 League presents a unique opportunity to build on existing global partnerships and benefit the growth of cricket in UAE. “With great pride and joy, we take our Mumbai Indians brand of fearless cricket to new geography. I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new League. While Mumbai Indians will continue to remain at the heart of our cricket operations, the popularity of global T20 leagues and the attractiveness of the UAE market offer a unique opportunity for us to further unlock the value of our sports management expertise,” Nita Ambani, co-owner, Mumbai Indians, said.

For Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman, UAE T20 League and vice chairman, ECB, RIL’s investment in UAE T20 League demonstrates the confidence of the corporate industry in UAE’s vision and ability to deliver a world class cricketing event. “We aim to transform cricket in UAE through UAE T20 League. Our wider plan includes expansion of cricket through various development programs being conducted in UAE by the League franchisees including talent hunts, coaching, and training by some of the best in the business. RIL has a legacy with a proven track record in establishing the most successful team in franchise cricket,” he added.

UAE T20 League sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board will be held annually. For the initial few years, the League will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. The League will involve some of the biggest names in world cricket and provide a platform and exposure to upcoming young cricketers.

