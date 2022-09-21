Rick Jackson joins Veeam Software as CMO

Rick Jackson has been appointed as the chief marketing officer (CMO) of Veeam Software, the company that provides backup, recovery and data management solutions which deliver modern data protection. “Jackson has the breadth and depth of experience to help us elevate our brand

and reputation, and position ourselves for sustained success. His proven experience in leading high-performing global marketing teams through growth and industry transformation will bring valuable strategic and industry insight as we continue on our journey,” Anand Eswaran, CEO, Veeam, said on the appointment.

According to an official statement by the company, throughout his career, Jackson has been at the forefront of technology. Prior to his position at Veeam, he was a part of Qlik where he led the global marketing organisation and was part of the leadership team that made Qlik into an end-to-end data and analytics Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. Additionally, he served as the CMO of VMware where he helped drive the transformation from virtualisation to cloud infrastructure and launched a software-defined data center (SDDC) initiative. Jackson had also worked with Rackspace and Borland as their CMO.

For Jackson, data is the most important asset that businesses own, and it is exploding and becoming highly vulnerable to malicious attacks and unplanned outages. “Veeam is one of the trusted solutions that protects 4,50,000 organisations all over the world. I’m looking forward to working with a world-class organisation and a talented and innovative marketing team,” he added.

Veeam provides a single platform for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam claims to protect 4,50,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes over 35,000 active technology partners, resellers and service providers, and alliance partners and has offices in more than 30 countries.

