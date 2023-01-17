Rezo.ai plans to increase its workforce by 2x in FY24

Conversational AI start-up Rezo.ai has announced that it has planned to double its workforce in FY24. According to the company, it will look to hire at both senior and executive levels for product development, operations, technology, and sales and marketing.

Rezo.ai will soon enter international markets with its disruptive and cost-effective AI-Powered CX Cloud solutions that will not only expand its global reach but will also cater to small businesses outside India to reach new consumer bases in a cost-effective manner, Manish Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Rezo.ai, said. “We announce our intent to expand the Rezo family by doubling our workforce in 2023-24 and hiring over 100 employees in the near future,” he added.

The company claims to have witnessed a 5x growth in revenue across the previous fiscal year. Additionally, it further asserted that the company’s calling load has increased three times from five lakh calls a day to 15 lakh calls a day in just the past six months. It owes this growth to the rising demand for AI-powered contact centres to augment human resources, automate repetitive tasks, and enrich the customer experience.

