Revolut onboards Sandeep Nainwal as head of people for India

Nainwal will focus on talent acquisition, retention, performance development, learning and development, and reporting and HR analytics

Written by BrandWagon Online
Sandeep has over 14 years of experience and has worked with brands such as Flipkart, NEC and TCS (CMC).

Fintech company Revolut has announced the appointment of Sandeep Nainwal as the head of people in India. According to the company, Nainwal will focus on talent acquisition, retention, performance development, learning and development, and reporting and HR analytics.

“The FinTech space is one of the most buzzing sectors currently, especially in India. It is an interesting time to be at Revolut and I am working on making it the best workplace for the talent in India to grow and deliver,” Sandeep Nainwal, head of people, Revolut, said.

Sandeep has over 14 years of experience and has worked with brands such as Flipkart, NEC and TCS (CMC). As per the company, he has strong experience in business partnering, talent acquisition, university relations, talent management and retention. Over the years, Nainwal has worked on talent planning, acquisition and retention, leader/manager coaching, and various other facets of people practices, it added.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:10:34 am