Revolut brings Arjun Mehta on board as CFO for India

Revolut has named Arjun Mehta as the chief financial officer for India. In his new role, Mehta will focus on growth, channel development, expense management, and revenue planning. He will work closely with Revolut India’s CEO, Paroma Chatterjee. “Revolut aims at helping Indian consumers manage their money better and in an efficient manner. With Mehta on my leadership team, I am confident we will be able to build a profitable business and grow at a fast pace in India,” Paroma Chatterjee, CEO, Revolut India said.

Mehta has an expansive career of over 19 years with brands such as Apple, American Express and Max Life Insurance. With strong experience in revenue planning and business growth, Mehta has worked on business finance, strategy, P&L management, advisory, and various other facets of finance.

“Revolut’s vision is to address the current challenges and evolving customer needs in the financial services sector. India presents a huge long-term opportunity and an established fintech ecosystem. I look forward to being a part of this journey and introducing our products and services to the Indian consumers,” Mehta stated.

Revolut India, is an India incorporated and registered entity of the global financial superapp Revolut. Revolut India intends in the coming years to rapidly scale its financial services to citizens to enable them to manage their money to its fullest potential.

