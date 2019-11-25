Revital H launches new campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

The objective of the new campaign is to build preference and encourage new trials using a strong rational.

Sun Pharmaceutical’s vitamin supplement Revital H roped in Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to feature in its latest campaign. The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Mumbai. Perceived as an energy provider, Revital H has concentrated its efforts on building its equity in physical energy as the primary domain. The company recently rolled out the campaign. The campaign has already garnered 10 million views within a few days of the launch with an average retention rate of 60%, the company claims.

From ‘Bhag daud bhari zindagi’, ‘Thakna mana hai’ to ‘Jiyo jee bhar ke’, the brand’s the brand has positioned the theme in all its campaigns. Keeping with this theme, the new campaign revolves around the core brand proposition of ‘keeping your energy charged always’. The objective of the new campaign is to build preference and encourage new trials using a strong rational. The campaign has been developed based on the key consumer insight of low energy being strongly associated with ‘age’ and ‘age-ing”.

Read Also: Milestone Dentsu bags Velocity Eyewear’s creative, social media and shopper marketing mandate

“The campaign conveys the benefit of having Revital H to boost your energy by using the insight that as we age, our energy levels are not the same as they said ten years before. With Akshay Kumar, we have the perfect brand ambassador, given his fitness levels even at this age. The TVC showcases Akshay taking up the 10 year challenge by performing the same famous stunt with the same effortlessness as he performed in 2009 to bring alive the age message,” Madhu Noorani, President, Lowe Lintas, said.

From the house of MullenLowe Lintas Group, Lowe Lintas is a creative agency which manages over 300 brands across multiples categories. Headquartered in Mumbai, Lowe Lintas has a strong presence throughout India with offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi (NCR) and Pune. The agency lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL (for which the agency handles over 35 brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq, among others.