Review: recent ads that came under the scanner

Review: Imperial Blue, Ashirvaad, Melorra, Apple, Swiggy

Imperial Blue—Men will be Men

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, Imperial Blue’s latest in the Men will be Men series shows an unconscious man on a hospital bed. The man’s heart rate is steady as his worried wife sits there holding his hand. But as a female Doctor holds his hand to examine him, the Man’s heart rate starts racing, much to the annoyance of the wife.This One, too, hits a home run without trying too hard.

Apple—Born with Wings

Shot on iPhone 11 Pro, Apple’s Republic Day campaign has the right mix of ingenuity and effectiveness. Created By Media Arts Lab, the video features children from across India repeating lines from the poem Born with Wings being recited by the late President APJ Abdul Kalam. The result is an endearing video in which the brand fits in effortlessly.

Melorra— #UpYourGiftingGame

Melorra’s Valentine’s Day film tries really hard to be different, but fails miserably. Created by Dentsu India Slingshot, the film has a bunch of women asking men to ‘up their game’ on Valentine’s Day by gifting them something different — jewellery. Calling the most conventional gifting option as ‘different’ is not really a game changer.

Aashirvaad—Hua kya?

Using bowel movement explicitly to sell the ‘fibre’ quotient in its product is a bold move by Aashirvaad. In a bid to promote gut health with its new multigrain variant, the brand shows a father-mother duo dejected everytime their child emerges from the toilet, unable to pass stool. The TVC, created by McCann World Group, is too direct and unappetising.

Swiggy—#WhatTheFalooda

This (rather long) video by Swiggy’s in-house team tries to stand up for the company’s customer care executives, by asking people to treat them fairly. Expletives that people generally use are replaced with names of food items in this digital film—for instance, ‘idiots become idlis’. While the thought is interesting, the dull execution and over-the-top acting mar the video.

