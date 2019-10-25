Review corner: Five Diwali ads that hit the right note

Created by Wunderman Thompson, this one is a witty ad, uplifted by fine acting and no voiceover.

Tanishq —

#TanishqWaliDiwali

Verdict: This Tanishq ad conceptualised by Lowe feels like a lesson in national integration, featuring bejewelled ladies quite evidently overwhelmed by the jewellery sets their spouses gift them on Diwali day. The video oozes festive fervour — with a pleasant background score and voiceover — but merely checks all the boxes of a typical Diwali ad.

– rating: 6/10

McDonald’s — Asli Bachhat

Verdict: A man dressed as Raavan — with the 10 heads, of course — goes to a McDonald’s outlet and orders a whole bunch of things. When the sales guy looks at him (all 10 of him) and addresses him as ‘sirs’, a chuckle is inevitable. The ad created by DDB Mudra for McSaver combos is endearing and a fine example of a point well made.

– rating: 8/10

Maruti Suzuki Arena — #GharAayaTyohar

Verdict: This four-minute video created by Denstu Impact makes buying a car seem like an epic celebration, unrealistically so. Families from different parts of India (10 states) are first shown preparing for the arrival of the new car and then seen celebrating — there’s dancing, bands playing music, tears of happiness, sweets, over-the-top reactions and stereotypical moments — when it finally arrives. While bringing home a new car is indeed a joyous occasion, to say that the ad exaggerates it, would be an understatement.

– rating: 5/10

Max Fashions —

The Loudest Speaker

Verdict: Two children, a quiet setting and then a ear-shattering scream, that’s what Max Fashions’ Diwali ad is, in a nutshell. To prove that there exists something louder than his friend’s loudspeaker, the kid hands over a gift bag to his sister. Upon seeing a dress in the bag, she lets out a happy shriek — a really loud one, undoubtedly. Created by Wunderman Thompson, this one is a witty ad, uplifted by fine acting and no voiceover.

– rating: 9/10

Bajaj Mixer Grinder — #Correct

Verdict: Creativity seems to have come to a ‘grinding’ halt in this Bajaj Mixer Grinder TVC titled Correct your shopping ideas this Diwali. A couple out shopping, decides to buy a mixer grinder when faced with the ‘tough’ task of choosing between two kurtas for the husband. Preposterous can be funny, but this one just falls flat.

– rating: 4/10