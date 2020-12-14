Review Corner

Ad reviews

Truecaller — Call Reason Stories

To promote its new feature ‘Call Reason’ in a campaign conceptualised by Wirality Media, Truecaller employs two four-minute-long ads, using racy mystery stories in a humorous fashion, to show how answering a call when the caller gives the reason upfront can alter how an event plays out, and be beneficial to the receiver. Truecaller had increasingly become a tool to reject calls upon identification of the caller. The ad deftly portrays how users can increase call answer rates.

Rating: 9/10

Ather — Breaking Through

Electric vehicle manufacturer Ather’s attempt to educate people about the features of the product and the larger benefits of electric vehicles does not quite land a punch. The visual metaphors for a polluted world running on archaic vehicle technology and the new future where Ather is the norm, are not dramatic enough. When the EV zips down Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive, the ‘future’ looks exactly like the world we live in today.

Rating: 4/10

Wacoal — Feel So Fine

American lingerie brand Wacoal does what every other lingerie brand has done before. Hence, what we see is a generic ad for women’s innerwear that fails to distinguish the brand from its competitors. The ad by McCann WorldGroup India, which positions Wacoal as a premium offering, showcases women enjoying the finer aspects of life, but the visualisation is hardly unique. The brand claims to cater to women of all shapes and sizes, but the ad, with its stereotypical models, is quite to the contrary.

Rating: 3/10

Pulse Candy — Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye

In this ad featuring animated stick figures, Wunderman Thompson retains the humorous and quirky flavours associated with Pulse Candy. The stick figure husband’s obvious failure in hiding the Pulse Candy behind his back, and his wife reminding him that he’s a stick figure, makes for a witty ad.

Rating: 8/10

Happydent White — Dikha Battissi Kar Baat Achhi Si

After 10 years, Happydent renews its product proposition of sparkling white smiles that can light up a place. Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, this time, the ad throws ‘light’ — generated by chewing on Happydent White — on social issues. While the ad follows the narrative of a woman who requests two stubborn men to vacate a bus seat reserved for ladies, the tagline ‘Dikha Battissi Kar Baat Achhi Si’ calls attention to injustices of all kinds. The ad is humorous and thought provoking, too.

Rating: 9/10

