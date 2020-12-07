Review Corner

Ad reviews

Netflix — StreamFest

A husband fails to show up as his pregnant wife is wheeled into the delivery room, because he is “busy” watching Netflix since it is free for two days. Although it seems like a lame premise, the ad — one among a series conceptualised by 22Feet Tribal WW — is funny as the wife’s expression changes from agony to awe when she discovers actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui holding her hand, filling in for her husband.

Rating: 7/10

Tinder — #InOurOwnWay

Through this 90-second-long film (more like a music video) BBH India does a fabulous job of portraying ingenious dating possibilities during the pandemic. Montages of unconventional dates — a game of hopscotch, bicycle rides, virtual pubbing and such — and an upbeat soundtrack would make one want to ‘swipe right’ for the idea and execution.

Rating: 9/10

Facebook — More Together

A small dairy store owner impulsively hires a few locals rendered jobless due to the pandemic, only to find herself in a tight spot in merely a few months. A post on Facebook later, business starts to prosper and she feels vindicated. This over-seven-minute-long film by Taproot Dentsu is topical, strikes an emotional chord, deftly weaves in Facebook as the enabler and ends on a happy note.

Rating: 8/10

LG — Life’s good when we better it

LG’s brand film created by Creativeland Asia looks like an esoteric presentation, helmed by actor Kunal Kapoor, on its product portfolio. The film, which is peppered with Gen Z slang such as “insane” and “laugh out loud”, shows youngsters striving to better themselves every time, be it while playing video games or creating art. While the video is fancy, it fails to make an impression.

Rating: 5/10

Fortune — 20 Years of Fortune

To commemorate its 20 years, Fortune uses a rather hackneyed template. This minute-long film conceptualised in-house by the company shows a guy cooking something for his roommates, someone recreating his mother’s signature dish, a couple experimenting with biryani — things we have seen plenty of times before. The film lacks freshness or distinctiveness of any kind.

Rating: 5/10

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook