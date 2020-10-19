Review Corner

Lenskart — Nazar Ghati, Durghatna Ghati

Conceptualised in-house by Lenskart, this ad uses wordplay, and unfortunate misses and drops on the cricket field to convey that hampered vision leads to mishaps. In 15 seconds, the ad tickles the viewer and introduces its BLU computer glasses with a punch. The ad also scores on its clever use of an older IPL match footage, at a time when physical shoots for fresh ads are harder than usual.

Rating: 9/10

Dream 11 — Ye Apna Game Hai

The title sponsor of IPL 2020, Dream 11, is urging Indians to ‘drop everything they’re doing’ and play fantasy cricket on the app. The series of ads conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions has cricketers do mundane things like flipping a water bottle and playing with bubble wrap, to get people to make their teams on Dream 11. These spots are mildly funny in execution. What is impressive, however, is that they manage to land the message in nine seconds.

Rating: 7/10

Swiggy — Matchday Mania

In this ad, Swiggy is persuading people to order more on match days and take advantage of the special discounts. For this, it has introduced a neighbour duo who want to outdo each other when it comes to food ordering. The new concept is not as endearing as the ads from last year, and does not get the viewer invested in the story. The apt cricket commentary that describes the situation as it unfolds, is the winning element in the ad.

Rating: 5/10

Bingo — Match Start Bingo! Start

Bingo ties snacking with watching cricket for its IPL campaign this year. The ad shows a man down on his knees, about to pop the question to his blindfolded beloved. On hearing that the match is about to start, he makes a dash for the sofa, along with a pack of Bingo snacks, while his partner waits endlessly. The ad tries to be quirky, but the slapstick humour falls flat.

Rating: 4/10

Facebook — Jersey

In this 30-second spot, Facebook tries to portray its wide network and efforts to support small and medium sized businesses. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the ad shows how one girl’s desire to create the usual fervour around IPL ends up helping a small business owner who is out of work because of the pandemic. The ad aims to spread hope, but the jaded execution fails to evoke the desired effect.

Rating: 6/10

Read Also: How Kia Motors is eyeing the tier 4 towns and beyond

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook