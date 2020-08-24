Review Corner

Ads that broke through the clutter.

KitKat — Life hai, KitKat break banta hai

Wunderman Thompson cleverly uses KitKat’s tagline ‘Have a break, have a KitKat’ in this ad that is set in the ‘new normal’ of learning via online classes. Sensing how bored and disinterested his students are, the chirpy online tutor (Ayushmann Khurrana) asks his students to take a break and indulge in some fun and games (read: creative visualisation), to make the session livelier and as close to a real classroom as possible.

Rating: 8/10

PhonePe — Karte Ja Badhte Ja

In 15 seconds, Leo Burnett presents a heartwarming story by deftly tying in product proposition and brand purpose. The ad shows a mother paying her monthly rent using PhonePe, and is delighted when the landlord returns half of it in a show of solidarity. The ad, which has no dialogues, encourages people to show empathy in these times of adversity.

Rating: 9/10

RedBus — Journey for Dreams

This ad conceptualised by McCann takes an emotional route to reassure consumers about the safety and hygiene precautions followed by RedBus. The 62-second-long video shows a daughter, excited about embarking on a journey to join her new workplace, convincing her concerned father that travelling on a bus booked through RedBus is safe.

Rating: 6/10

Hero Lectro E-Cycles — Move at your Will

This ad, conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, projects Hero’s e-cycles as the ideal commute option at a time when public transport is yet to resume or is riddled with risks. However, the ad lacks charm, and ignores the fact that Indian cities are vast and people travel for hours a day on trains and/or buses to reach their workplaces. Few may fancy e-cycles with 25 kmph speed for their daily commute.

Rating: 4/10

Amazon — Nayi Shuruat

Amazon takes its ‘Apni Dukan’ proposition further in this ad, by showing how the company is an ally to Indians as they adjust and settle into their new lifestyles. The ad, crafted by Ogilvy, heartwarmingly portrays that while everything ordered is a product, what is truly delivered is “a new beginning” — a laptop, for instance, is now synonymous to starting school this year.

Rating: 8/10

