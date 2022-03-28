Review corner

Venkata Susmita Biswas reviews five recent ads that caught our attention

Lays — Too Hot To Stop



Actor and Lay’s brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a groom in this latest campaign for the potato chips brand. He is seen tearing up as his bride, actor Radhika Madan, bids farewell to her parents. The new flavour of chips is ‘sizzlin hot’ and despite inducing tears, is irresistible. The humour quotient with Kapoor playing a groom makes for a fine combination. The ad is conceived by Wunderman Thompson.

Rating: 7/10



Swiggy — Pati, Patni aur Parlour



Swiggy takes inspiration from martial arts movies for its latest instalment of the Swiggy Instamart campaign. The ads are right out of the ’90s when dubbed Kung Fu movies introduced Indians to stars such as Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Swiggy’s delivery partner is the star of these 30-second dramas though, bringing groceries to an aggrieved wife ‘fast fast’.

Rating: 9/10



IPL — Yeh Ab Normal Hai



Be it 10 teams or a super over, everything is now normal, claims Star Sports in the campaign for IPL 2022. CSK player MS Dhoni is a spitting image of actor Rajnikant in this ad for IPL. Dhoni, the bus driver, brings a bus to a halt in the middle of heavy traffic to watch a super over. Dhoni pulls off Rajnikant’s demeanour that earns him the ‘thala’ (chief) tag. Getting Dhoni to imitate the legendary actor Rajnikant makes the ad memorable.

Rating: 9/10



Tropicana — Goodness Jo Dikhti Hai



PepsiCo’s packaged juice brand Tropicana is promoting its new see-through PET packaging in its summer campaign. A man speeding in a car apologises to the person he almost knocked over after taking a sip of Tropicana juice. The ad suggests that upon drinking Tropicana one’s inner goodness comes out. The ad is humorous but fails to say anything valuable about a transparent bottle.

Rating: 5/10



TenderCuts — Good meat. Genuine meat. Always



In this campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bengaluru, meat and fish e-tailer TenderCuts is positioned as a brand that sells fresh meat at the best prices. The ad, though simple, is effective. Actor Prakash Raj prepares to star in the ad for Tender-Cuts and is in disbelief about the claims the brand makes. Through the course of the ad, Raj learns about the benefits of ordering from Tender Cuts and tells his friends, keeping the production team waiting. Raj’s casting, the self-referential nature of the ad, and its simplicity work well.

Rating: 7/10

