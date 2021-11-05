Review Corner

Campaigns released this festive season

Amazon Prime Video — Apno Wali Diwali

In this ad, Amazon Prime Video is urging viewers, especially those who binge-watch its shows day and night, to spend time with family and friends during Diwali. In the past, several other brands have encouraged people to set aside mobile phones or get off the internet to spend time with loved ones. However, the treatment of the idea and the inherent binge-worthy nature of streaming apps make this ad more convincing. Having actor Maanvi Gagroo, from the app’s popular show Four More Shots Please!, to deliver the message elevates the ad.

Rating: 8/10

Cadbury Celebrations — Not Just A Cadbury ad

In the second edition of Not Just A Cadbury Ad, Shah Rukh Khan lends his star power to small businesses. The company deployed artificial intelligence to allow local retailers to personalise video ads and have Khan say the name of their stores to promote them. The video, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, builds on the 2020 edition of the ad where the brand served customised ads by promoting local retailers to viewers. The ad stands for the spirit of Diwali and is relevant to the times we live in.

Rating: 8/10

Pepperfry — Furniture That Changes You

This new ad for Pepperfry features its first celebrity brand endorsers, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, the brand chooses to cast these two actors, who are married in real life, as a couple that is yet to tie the knot. Khan’s casting as Monty, whose house is too humble to host his father-in-law, and Kapoor’s as his fiancée is unconvincing when these actors are actually playing themselves in other ads — setting up homes together or one where Kapoor is promoting pregnancy test kits.

Rating: 5/10

Swiggy Genie — Genie Dekh Lega

In this ad conceptualised by Schbang, Swiggy positions its grocery delivery service, Genie, as one that comes to a consumer’s rescue at the last minute. No matter what one needs, be it flowers for decoration, clothes for an occasion or delivering sweets to relatives, genie dekh lega, Swiggy says. The jingle is catchy and refreshing. The ad does not make tall claims about how many minutes it takes to deliver; instead, Swiggy communicates the universal nature of the service with humour to make it memorable.

Rating: 7/10

Meesho — Maha Indian Shopping League

Reseller platform and social commerce-app Meesho attempts to mock other festive offers in an ad for its shopping festival. A couple watching TV is unimpressed by the discounts being offered by another brand, because Meesho’s sale offers much more — cash prizes, rewards and low prices. The 20-second ad makes its point, but the humour does not land. While the ‘ad within an ad’ concept is interesting, the execution is underwhelming.

Rating: 4/10

