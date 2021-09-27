Review Corner

The ad captures the frenzy surrounding Chopra who is India’s latest sports hero.

CRED — Great for the good

This CRED ad created and conceptualised by EarlyMan Film and Super Team turns to Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra for the second half of the brand’s IPL campaign. The ad captures the frenzy surrounding Chopra who is India’s latest sports hero. CRED surprises us by managing to draw out Chopra’s acting talent to deliver an ad that matches the quirky tonality of the previous ads and presents the Olympian as a captivating brand ambassador.

Rating: 8/10

Cadbury — Good luck girls

Ogilvy and Mondelez India have turned nostalgic and paid homage to the 1994 Cadbury Dairy Milk ad where a girl dances onto the cricket field to celebrate her boyfriend’s century. It is 2021 and the roles have been reversed, but the storyboard is the same, as is the iconic Kya Swad Hai jingle. While the ad does not feel inauthentic while referencing women empowerment, the magic and infectious joy that Shimona Rashi brought to the 1994 ad is hard to recreate.

Rating: 6/10

Upgrad — Fast forward with upGrad

In this ad for edtech brand Upgrad, two men are seen ridiculing online courses after a woman batchmate reveals that she has been learning online at a work conference. Turns out the courses have helped her land a senior position and the men will soon be reporting to her. The ad, conceptualised by The Womb, accurately identifies the pain-point in the category — suspicions people harbour about online degrees fetching jobs — and marries it with tongue-in-cheek humour.

Rating: 9/10

Slice — Nothing like a credit card

Slice, a challenger credit card brand, claims it is so fast that it makes everything else, including popping corn, look surprisingly slow. The 20-second ad does not offer anything more than the claim of ‘being fast’, leaving the viewer wondering what exactly is fast with Slice. The ad, conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, does not deliver beyond raising momentary curiosity about the brand.

Rating: 3/10

Khatabook — Dhande ka doctor

Created by Fatmen, this ad for fintech startup Khatabook attempts to showcase tools in the app that MSMEs can use to address business challenges. MS Dhoni, in the avatar of Dhande ka doctor, who diagnoses problems and offers simple solutions, is entertaining. The casting of Naresh Gosain (the ‘Swiggy uncle’) as the shopkeeper using archaic systems to maintain accounts, elevates the execution of the ad.

Rating: 8/10

