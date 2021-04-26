Review Corner

Ad review

Ecolink Fans — No hawabaazi, just awesome hawa

In this ad conceptualised by Publicis Communications, lighting brand Signify mocks over-the-top advertising claims. Instead of tying the attributes of the product to exaggerated outcomes, the brand uses humour to communicate that consumers should not believe such claims. Switching on an Ecolink fan, the ad says, cannot help anyone win a lottery or land a job, but can definitely deliver ‘awesome hawa’. The wacky idea is sure to catch consumers’ attention.

Rating: 8/10

Cred — Great for the good

The fintech brand continues to rope in stars who are way past their prime. While the ad starring Rahul Dravid as ‘Indira Nagar ka Gunda’ went viral, the one featuring Jackie Shroff — which reveals that the actor loves Zumba — does not match the surprise element of an angry Dravid breaking car rear view mirrors with his bat. The ads conceptualised by comedian Tanmay Bhat and his team aim to grab the viewers’ attention by astounding them, but do not spend enough time highlighting the benefits of the app.

Rating: 6/10

MPL — Hai Akal, Khelo MPL

Every film in this MPL campaign twists Hindi proverbs about akal to imply that anyone with a brain can play fantasy cricket. The campaign urges viewers to put their brains to use, unlike the protagonists in the ads, and play on MPL. In one such film, the brain, manifested as a person, walks in on a player making a fantasy team with his buffalo — a take on the proverb akal badi ya bhains. In 20 seconds, the creative delivers its message and stands out for its absurdity quotient. But it is unclear if these ads based on Hindi proverbs will resonate with non-Hindi speaking viewers.

Rating: 7/10

Upgrad — Specialisation hai right, toh future hoga bright

The Upgrad donkey from last year is back, this time as a fortune teller. A young professional seeks to know the future of his career from the donkey. Upon hearing that the person is upskilling himself on Upgrad, the donkey declares that the right specialisations can help secure a bright future. The whimsical concept grabs attention, but the second half of the ad is unable to sustain the bizarre idea of a donkey telling fortunes.

Rating: 5/10

Acko — Acko app check kar lo

In this ad by Leo Burnett Orchard, actor Arshad Warsi does not believe the tall claims that cricketers Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya make about the Acko app in an ad he sees on TV. He checks out the app to find that the claim is indeed true, changing his mind about the brand. The ad is not very imaginative in how it tackles consumer disbelief. Most brands take the celebrity route to convince people that their product is genuine; this one does the same, with four stars, no less.

Rating: 4/10

