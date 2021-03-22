Review Corner

In less than 15 seconds, and with fewer dialogues, it manages to make a statement.

Dhara — Rishton ki Sehat

Dhara opts for a progressive message in this TVC conceptualised by DDB Mudra. Three women are seen playing a board game, and one of them calls out to her husband asking if the food is ready. The ad flips the more recurrent scenario in households — women toiling in the kitchen while the men party. Although the idea of a man doing household chores is not particularly fresh, the ad stands out for its simplicity. In less than 15 seconds, and with fewer dialogues, it manages to make a statement.

Rating: 8/10

IPL 2021 — India ka Apna Mantra

This IPL ad, conceptualised in-house by Star Sports, checks all the boxes for an ad about cricket. MS Dhoni is seen coaching a bunch of boys at a training camp. If aggression is channelled to achieve victory, it is not a bad thing, says Dhoni, recalling how Virat Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory with his spirited gameplay. The 30-second ad uses humour, cricket and star power to build excitement for IPL, but doesn’t quite pack a punch.

Rating: 7/10

Mamaearth — Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash

Mamaearth’s first TVC rides on Shilpa Shetty’s star power alone. This ad for its foaming face wash fails to make an impression amidst the several other face wash ads a viewer is bombarded with every day. The bit about the brand’s tree planting initiative seems forcibly fit into the 30-second ad, and gives the viewer no information about the programme to nudge her into considering the brand’s purpose, which is ‘goodness inside’.

Rating: 3/10

Complan — Growth Jo Rakhe Aage

The latest ad by Complan, created by Result McCann, yet again, portrays that a small difference in height plays a big role when it comes to winning in sports. Further, it claims that kids who drink Complan ‘grow twice as fast’ as those who don’t. When pulled up by ASCI and the FDA in the past for making this very claim, it said the claim is based on a study (funded by Heinz). That Complan continues to stick to this messaging despite the concerns around it, could do more harm to the brand than good.

Rating: 3/10

Pepsi — Ab Aur Bhi Zyada Refreshing

Pepsi’s new campaign featuring brand ambassador Salman Khan has an unimaginative storyline. On seeing a less-than-half-full bottle of Pepsi, a friend sarcastically remarks that Khan shouldn’t have bothered leaving even that much and finished the entire drink. Khan immediately grabs the bottle and chugs it down. The concept lacks humour and Khan’s ‘swag’ does little to uplift the ad.

Rating: 2/10

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook