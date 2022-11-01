Revenant Esports names FanClash as the official fantasy partner

Revenant Esports has signed a multiyear deal with FanClash as the official fantasy partner. As per the company, FanClash will engage with the fan following of the team with the aim to create various fantasy engagement activities.

Esports as an industry has been gaining greater popularity alongside receiving traction at a national and worldwide scale, Archana Sangaran, marketing head, FanClash, said. “Valorant has also been gaining a fan following from the esports community. Therefore, the company has been exploring opportunities for increasing fan engagement along with creating excitement and anticipation. Our endeavour is to bring accessibility through compelling associations for gamers. We will announce many more developments in the upcoming months,” she added.

As per the company, this association will give gaming enthusiasts an opportunity to be actively involved with Revenant’s various gaming rosters as well as the tournaments they participate in. FanClash is an esports startup for gamers to compete, access curated content and play fantasy leagues on popular esports worldwide.

