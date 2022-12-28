Revenant Esports has signed Tejas Sawant to its Valorant roster

Esports organisation Revenant Esports has announced the signing up of Valorant player Tejas Sawant to establish its name as one of the most dominant teams in the title. The Valorant title is led by skipper Saaransh Dang (Whimp) their roster consists of players that led them to the Esports Club Community Cup title earlier this year.

Everyone in the Esports community is well aware of Tejas Sawant and signing a high-profile player is going to strengthen the team, Rohit Jagasia, founder and CEO, Revenant Esports, said. “With Valorant picking up immense popularity in India, we aim to become one of the dominant teams in the title and this signing is a significant step taken in order to accomplish our goal,” he added.

According to the company, Sawant is a former CS:GO professional who has previously represented Team Velocity Gaming and won the Skyesports Pro Invitational, TEC Challenger Series and VCC 2022: Stage 1 earlier this year. In his recent triumph at the Skyesports Pro Invitational S2, he recorded 233 kills and 89 assists in 16 maps and accumulated an impressive K/D ratio of 1.14 in the entire tournament, it added.

The Valorant roster for the company includes Saaransh “Whimp” Dang, Shailesh “blackhawk” Dalvi, Kasif “Paradox” Sayyed, Enrico “Ching” Perez, Joshua “JoshS” Santos, Sahil “1TaPGoD” Duble, and Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant.

