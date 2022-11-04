Retail Tech Arzooo witnesses 400% jump in sales of white goods during festivities

Retail technology platform Arzooo witnessed a 400% rise in sales of white goods during the festive season compared to last year. The top categories which contributed to this growth are televisions (540%), washing machines (330%), and refrigerators (300%).



Arzooo is on a mission to empower and digitise neighborhood electronic stores and has already onboarded over 40,000 retailers on its platform, as per a company release. Around 80% of these retailers are from tier 2 and below cities, contributing to nearly 67% of the total sales volume, which indicates the increasing demand from these cities.



Tier 2 and below cities represent a potentially untapped market with pent-up demand and significant opportunities, Khushnud Khan, Co-founder & CEO, Arzooo, said. “Our growth in the sale of white goods is a function of increased adoption of the platform among the retailers and a rise in disposable incomes among the consumers,” he added.



The sellers on the tech platform also increased by 1500% of which the top sellers had 5x sales this year compared to last year. Some of the top-performing states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. “This impressive sale reflects the optimism of in-store shopping, a key factor driving offline retailer demand for white goods,” Khan said.

Also Read: Omnicom Media Group India assigned integrated media mandate for Electrolux

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook