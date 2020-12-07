Resulticks, Merkle Sokrati ink strategic partnership

Resulticks and Merkle Sokrati will empower brands to deliver smart/cost-efficient digital-led topline growth through sharp-targeted data-driven communications

Resulticks, the global real-time marketing conversation cloud platform, and Merkle Sokrati, a data-driven performance marketing agency from the house of Dentsu international, have entered into a strategic partnership agreement. As part of the alliance, Resulticks and Merkle Sokrati will empower brands to deliver smart/cost-efficient digital-led topline growth through sharp-targeted data-driven communications using Resulticks’ AI-powered big data cloud solution.

Indian brands are evolving digitally at a rapid pace and they need the right MarTech platform that can offer seamless customer experiences and foster brand loyalty, Mani Gopalaratnam, CEO and CTO, Resulticks said. “Through this partnership, we hope to demonstrate significant ROI upsides for brands by empowering them to realise the full potential of a cloud and/or hybrid-based marketing solution, enabling them to deliver campaigns that are attributable and eventually contribute to efficient top-line business growth,” he added further on the partnership.

Through the association, Merkle Sokrati will be able to empower its client base through Resulticks. This will help brands realise their omnichannel customer engagement strategy across multiple dimensions that include real-time communications, contextual conversations as well as personalisation. Merkle Sokrati’s digital marketing capabilities, combined with Resulticks’ robust marketing and automation competencies, will enable in delivering digital transformation for customer-centric brands looking to elevate their customer engagement game.

“Given that the DNA of Resulticks is in digital marketing practices with rich experiences in delivering business outcomes, they best understand the nuances of challenges faced by digital marketers in realising their goals of efficient business growth – and this is very evident in the product they have built ground-up. This, combined with our strength in data-driven performance marketing services, will enhance our ability to deliver even better outcomes for our clients,” Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati, said.

