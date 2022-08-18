ResMed ropes in Baba Sehgal for its latest campaign #AwakenYourBest

ResMed has launched a new campaign #AwakenYourBest to create awareness about sleep and sleeping disorders that need requisite attention and treatment. Through the campaign, the brand aims at minimising stigma around sleep apnea and making people more conscious about using sleep therapy and devices to overcome the disorder. Further, the brand has onboarded Baba Sehgal for the campaign. #AwakenYourBest campaign went live on August 18, 2022 and will include digital, public relations, and social activations across the country.

Sleep is just as important to one’s health and happiness as eating healthy food and exercising, Seema Arora, business head – consumer and digital, South Asia, ResMed, said. “You depend on sleep for your physical and mental health. We spend a good one third of our life sleeping yet many people experience inadequate sleep. As per ResMed’s 2022 sleep health survey, 81% of Indians agree that bad sleeping habits can affect the quality of life and said that getting enough sleep was important for keeping their immunity strong. Thus, through #AwakenYourBest our goal is to reach every household and inform them about what sleep is and its related disorders. With this campaign, our approach is consciously quirky and amusing as we want consumers to understand a serious issue in a layman’s language,” he added.

According to the Lancet Respiratory Medicine 2019, an estimated 5.4% of all Indians ages 30-69 (28.8 million) have moderate to severe sleep apnea. The level of sleep awareness continues to remain low in a country like India, with only a handful of sleep labs for a population of over 1.3 billion. Thus, with this campaign, ResMed hopes to eradicate the misconceptions around snoring, sleep apnea, and sleeping disorders by educating consumers and doctors about the health benefits and importance of good sleep. Through this #AwakenYourBest, ResMed a pioneer in sleep apnea therapy, will spread awareness amongst Indians, including the medical community with a simple thought that a good sleep is a precursor to a fresh beautiful day– #AwakenYourBest.

The digital ad highlights the importance of a good sleep and how it can make your following day feel fresh, energetic and full of great possibilities. In the video, Baba Sehgal narrates how sleeping well at night can improve one’s family time the next day, increase productivity at work and also be more active in their daily routine.

