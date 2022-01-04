RESET TECH names Shirin Johari as creative head

In her new role, Johari will be working closely with the management of RESET TECH

Health-tech company RESET TECH has announced the appointment of Shirin Johari as its creative head. In her new role, Johari will be working closely with the management to bring the brand’s ideas to life in the creative canvas and take integrated messaging to the users and media alike, the company said in a statement. “While Shirin’s portfolio and accolades speak for themselves, I believe our brand’s messaging and outreach will specifically benefit immensely from her creative direction. Her rich experience in design, brand building and storytelling will surely make the brand stronger and create a fresh outlook for our existing and prospective consumers.” Karan Talreja, founder, RESET TECH said.

ohari brings with her 16 years of experience in the advertising, brand building and social impact space. During her long career, she has worked with many organisations such as JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Creativeland Asia, DDB Mudra and TBWA. At these agencies, led creative initiatives for brands across categories including Vodafone, Indian Ministry of Tourism, BookMyShow, Puma, Nissan, Volkswagen, Cadbury, Philips, Big Bazaar, Baskin Robbins. She also donned the hat of a founder at a VC-funded start-up, Clap Global – Travellers in Classrooms.



“There is a compound value that has emerged in my ability to collaborate in unfolding larger visions from having innovated as an advertising creative and an entrepreneur. To build exciting, enlightening and impactful work in the confluence of mindfulness, science and creativity, is a space that deeply resonates with me,” Johari said.



Founded by Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho RESET TECH offers therapeutic health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. The founders also run a health and fitness brand called RESET based out of Mumbai and Bangalore.

