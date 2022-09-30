Research & Ranking appoints Rakesh Gupta as chief operations and compliance officer

Research & Ranking has roped in Rakesh Gupta as chief operations and compliance officer. At Research & Ranking, his role includes managing the company’s compliance, secretarial, legal, and operation functions, piloting strategy and implementing the compliance framework and operational processes across the organisation.

Gupta joins us with a proven track record of demonstrating exceptional results for leading firms in the equity arena, Manish Goel, founder and director, Research & Ranking, said. “His brilliant accomplishments in delivering operational excellence, implementing strategic projects, adhering to regulatory requirements and leading teams will enable us to accelerate our future growth plans,” he added. Gupta joins the company after a distinguished career stint at Mizuho Securities India as company secretary, director, compliance and legal.

According to an official statement, Gupta possesses exhaustive knowledge of the Companies Act as well as regulations and best practices related to RBI, SEBI, Stock Exchanges and the Depositories. He has also held leadership roles with prominent SEBI registered intermediaries such as Mizuho Securities India, YES Securities, Mangal Keshav Securities, and Brics Securities with responsibilities across regulatory compliance, compliance risk management, governance, process review, process automation, surveillance, among others.

“Research & Ranking’s reputation for delivering excellent services to its customers, upscaling its business operations at a rapid speed, adherence to regulatory guidelines and leading with cutting-edge technology were critical factors that led to my decision to join. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and supporting its corporate governance framework and operational needs for the future,” Gupta stated.

Established in 2016, Research & Ranking, a part of Equentis Wealth Advisory, is an online research-based equity advisory firm. Research & Ranking claims to bring a scientific approach to stock identification and investments with a long-term view that enables investors to create sustainable wealth. The advisory claims to have over 200 employees, five offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, and over 27,000 clients across geographies today.

