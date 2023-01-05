Research and Ranking partners with Dailyhunt to provide financial content

Research & Ranking has announced its partnership with the local language content discovery platform Dailyhunt. According to the company, the partnership aims to strengthen its reach across India by spreading awareness about wealth creation and financial planning.

At Dailyhunt we strive to deliver content that informs, enriches, and entertains our users, Ravanan N, executive director, Eterno Infotech, said. “Our collaboration with Research & Ranking will provide our users with comprehensive financial content, enabling increased financial literacy across India,” he added.

As per the company, Dailyhunt users will be able to access simplified financial content in English and Hindi in the form of news, research-based educational content, stock market event analysis, among others. It further asserted that the platform has worked towards onboarding multiple partners on the app in order to provide comprehensive content consumption options for its over 350 million users.

