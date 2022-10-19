Research & Ranking rolls out its #HarDinDiwali campaign 

Research & Ranking has announced the launch of #HarDinDiwali, its new digital festive campaign. The film has been shot and edited by Smart Magic Productions. Through this campaign, the company aims to reinforce its position as a dependable equity advisory partner that enables investors to create wealth and achieve their goals with in-depth, unbiased analysis and recommendations, Sham Srinivas, vice president (VP), marketing, Research & Ranking said. The digital campaign is live across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter channels of the company.

Diwali is much more than just a festival, it is a time when families and loved ones come together to exchange gifts, light lamps, relish delicacies and create memories, Sham Srinivas, observed. “We believe #HarDinDiwali is possible with the right investments,” he added.

The brand film highlights the importance of financial growth and stability, which lets one create perfect moments to celebrate daily. It depicts a father imagining various instances that showcase the family’s future over the years. Diwali is synonymous with fulfilling bigger dreams, such as buying a house, having one’s child complete her education, and spending time with family. Therefore, each milestone must be a celebration as big as Diwali, not just once a year but #HarDinDiwali. Ultimately, the film emphasizes choosing equity investments with guidance to celebrate, the company stated.