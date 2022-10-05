Research & Ranking launches #ShareBazaarKaRavan educational campaign

Research & Ranking has launched its educational campaign #ShareBazaarKaRavan. On the occasion of Dusshera, Research & Ranking has made an effort to reach out to Bharat to connect and impart education on stock market investing. The campaign video has been shot and edited by its creative agency Smart Magic Productions. The campaign is being promoted across all major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

According to Sham Srinivas, VP – marketing, Research & Rankin, Dussehra is one of the most important festivals of India and has high recall across the country. “We have created a character called ‘Share Bazaar Ka Ravan’. Each of his ten heads represents a common mistake made by investors. By using this metaphor, we have created a campaign that not only resonates with Indians but also demystifies jargon. We understand and appreciate that denizens of Bharat prefer to watch videos in languages of their choice, hence the dialogues are in Hindi. We are also exploring the possibility of creating videos in other Indian languages,” he added.

Research & Ranking claims that through such campaigns it wants investors to seek relevant, actionable, and deeply researched content that will make an investor far more confident, significantly informed, and highly equipped to deal with situations in the equity markets.

The film features senior members of the management including Sham Srinivas – VP, marketing as Ravan and Jaspreet Singh Arora – chief investment officer as the hero who offers guidance (marg darshan) to investors.

Indians have warmed up to investing in equities as evidenced by the increase in India’s demat account tally from 40.9 million in March 2020 to crossing 100 million demat accounts in August 2022, the company stated. However, investors are not able to create wealth effectively due to various misconceptions and a plethora of misinformation. This video aims to bring to light 10 common mistakes that investors commit repeatedly while investing in equities and also provides solutions to avoid those mistakes. The core message has been crafted in a manner that is extremely easy for anyone to understand. The dialogues are in Hindi so this video can be consumed by a larger audience.

“While interacting with our prospects or customers, we have observed that most of them keep committing certain mistakes repeatedly. This reduces their chances of creating wealth. This campaign is a part of our larger investor education initiative through which we are keen to create informed investors across the country,” Jaspreet Singh Arora, CIO – Research & Ranking, highlighted.

