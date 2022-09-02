Research & Ranking launches #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch campaign

Research and Ranking has launched its new investor education campaign #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch. The campaign aims to echo the importance of investing in Equities as a preferred and hassle-free option to create wealth for the next generation. The campaign has been conceptualised, created, and directed by Smart Magic Productions.

According to Manish Goel, founder and director, Research and Ranking, informed InvestoRR plays a key role in delivering powerful insights that investors should consume to make informed investing decisions. “Through a series of two films, #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch aims to make Indians realise that even those who have traditionally invested in conventional assets are beginning to believe in the value offered by equities. Additionally, the films portray that the next generation should begin their investing journey early. The films use emotional moments to highlight that equity investing in the digital era is simple and hassle-free,” he added.

Indians believe and understand the importance of financial planning but still stick to the conventional ways of investing in FDs, Gold, and Real Estate to generate wealth, the firm stated. Various research studies have shown that equities outperform other asset classes over the long term. However, due to misinformation, poor awareness, limited solutions, lack of knowledge and improper guidance, many don’t realize the value offered by equities. #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch aims to break this mould, and the videos show parents advising their children to invest in Equities rather than traditional asset classes. “The campaign addresses the common myths that Indians have when it comes to investing in Equities. The earlier generations have largely invested in physical assets such as gold or real estate. But with changing times there has been a shift in mindset about how other asset classes like Equities can help your dreams come true” Chandramani Jangde, director, Smart Magic Productions, highlighted.

In July 2022, Research and Ranking announced the launch of its investor education platform – Informed InvestoRR – that enables investors to discern actionable facts and insights from the noise to make effective decisions. #NayaZaamanaNayiSoch is a culmination of Informed InvestoRR’s wealth creation principles. The creative visualisation is in line with the brand’s vision of educating and empowering Indians to invest in equity. This vision has been presented effectively in the two brand asset videos.

