Republic Day 2022: Brands capture the essence of patriotism in new campaigns

A look at the brand campaigns paying tribute to the nation

As the nation comes together to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day of India, brands have come forward with advertising campaigns, social media activities to pay tribute. From heterogeneity to unity, resilience to development, brands have touched upon several topics to capture the essence of the day. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns:

Astral Adhesives:

Astral Adhesives has launched a nation-wide campaign for its epoxy adhesive brand . Bondtite to celebrate 25 years of the brand. The tagline of the campaign, ‘India ke alag-alag materials ko jode ekdum tight, Bondtite’, wants to highlight the efficacy of the product and its wide application across the nation.

Parle Products:

Parle Products has launched its Republic Day film to trace the journey of Parle -G as a homegrown brand. The film wants to showcase primal turning points in the development of India and how Parle-G has been an integral part of every major event in the country’s history. To create this special film, Parle Products sourced various footage through different sources ranging from Getty to the Films Division and took special permissions from Getty and Films divisions, it said in a statement.

TATA Tea Premium

TATA Tea Premium has launched ‘Desh Ki Jhanki’ initiative. Drawing inspiration from its state specific packs, each ‘Jhanki’ (tableau) is designed with elements reflective of the pride of the region, capturing customs, traditions, and culture specific to each state. TATA Tea Premium attempts to capture the innate spirit of different regions through this initiative.

Zomato

Food delivery platform Zomato has highlighted the diversity of India in a witty social media post.

proud of a nation that enjoys



aloo paratha for breakfast in tamil nadu

dal baati for lunch in west bengal

momos for snacks in gujarat

masala dosa for dinner in J&K

⁽ᵃⁿᵈ ᶜʰᵃⁱ ᵉᵛᵉʳʸʷʰᵉʳᵉ ᵃˡˡ ᵗʰᵉ ᵗⁱᵐᵉ⁾



happy republic day ???????? — zomato (@zomato) January 25, 2022

