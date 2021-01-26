  • MORE MARKET STATS

Republic Day 2021: Here’s how brands are paying a tribute to the nation

By: |
Updated: Jan 26, 2021 2:06 PM

From Voltas to LG Electronics and CEAT, brands have taken to social media to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day

Campaigns launched by brands on Republic Day 2021Campaigns launched by brands on Republic Day 2021

As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, brands and organisations have taken to their social media platforms to celebrate these glorious years and pay a tribute to the nation. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns rolled out by brands–

Emoha Elder Care

Related News

Emoha Elder Care launched its #AzadPanchi campaign that aims to celebrate the country’s elders, by sharing their stories, told by them so that their sacrifices and hard work is not forgotten. These short videos reiterate Emoha’s philosophy of #Eldersfirst and to help elders, age with grace.

Voltas

Voltas Limited has launched a new digital video commercial (DVC) #CelebratingASelfReliantFuture. Launched on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, this DVC is a tribute to the young entrepreneurs who are paving the way to create a self-reliant nation.

Amazon Karigar

Amazon Karigar along with Ogilvy launched a new campaign ‘Handcrafted, with love’ that pays tribute to craftsmen by showcasing their journey. This campaign aims to bring forth the Karigari (craftmanship) by giving them the Amazon Karigar platform to showcase their products.

LG Electronics

LG Electronics’ #KarSalaam campaign highlights the spirit and contribution of Indian soldiers towards the nation. Through the campaign, LG encourages people to come forward, show support and contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Glucon-D

Amidst growing concerns around health and well-being, this Republic Day, Glucon-D asks people to take a pledge to fight for Right to Energy’ and ‘Right to Immunity.’

Kotak Mahindra Securities

This Republic Day, Kotak Mahindra Securities asks people to celebrate the freedom to trade hassle-free.

Unimrkt Research

Unimrkt Research urges people to pledge for a better tomorrow and celebrate our heritage, culture, people, and above all, our constitution.

CEAT

Tyre company CEAT rolled out a new video asking people to strive to continue moving forward on the path of our nation’s growth.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ceat-tyres-limited_happyrepublicday-activity-6759694415922552832-0lDY/

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Republic Day 2021 Heres how brands are paying a tribute to the nation
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Urbane Media bags digital mandate for Denver
2Xiaomi India looks at education; rolls out #ShikshaHarHaath initiative
3Milk Mantra names Sandipan Ghosh as chief operating officer