Republic Day 2021: Here’s how brands are paying a tribute to the nation

Campaigns launched by brands on Republic Day 2021

As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, brands and organisations have taken to their social media platforms to celebrate these glorious years and pay a tribute to the nation. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns rolled out by brands–

Emoha Elder Care

Emoha Elder Care launched its #AzadPanchi campaign that aims to celebrate the country’s elders, by sharing their stories, told by them so that their sacrifices and hard work is not forgotten. These short videos reiterate Emoha’s philosophy of #Eldersfirst and to help elders, age with grace.

Voltas

Voltas Limited has launched a new digital video commercial (DVC) #CelebratingASelfReliantFuture. Launched on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, this DVC is a tribute to the young entrepreneurs who are paving the way to create a self-reliant nation.

Amazon Karigar

Amazon Karigar along with Ogilvy launched a new campaign ‘Handcrafted, with love’ that pays tribute to craftsmen by showcasing their journey. This campaign aims to bring forth the Karigari (craftmanship) by giving them the Amazon Karigar platform to showcase their products.

LG Electronics

LG Electronics’ #KarSalaam campaign highlights the spirit and contribution of Indian soldiers towards the nation. Through the campaign, LG encourages people to come forward, show support and contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Glucon-D

Amidst growing concerns around health and well-being, this Republic Day, Glucon-D asks people to take a pledge to fight for Right to Energy’ and ‘Right to Immunity.’

Kotak Mahindra Securities

This Republic Day, Kotak Mahindra Securities asks people to celebrate the freedom to trade hassle-free.

In a country where your aspirations and achievements reach new heights , you have the freedom to explore new avenues and opportunities. Celebrate that freedom with Kotak Securities, we wish you a Happy 72nd Republic Day! #republicday #incredibleindia #72years pic.twitter.com/KJBrvfkuou — Kotak Securities Ltd (@kotaksecurities) January 26, 2021

Unimrkt Research

Unimrkt Research urges people to pledge for a better tomorrow and celebrate our heritage, culture, people, and above all, our constitution.

Today, let's pledge for a better tomorrow and celebrate our heritage, culture, people, and above all, our constitution. Here's wishing you a very Happy Republic Day ???????? Source: Google Data#RepublicDay #RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDayParade #HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/44hnthNkmz — Unimrkt Research (@ResearchUnimrkt) January 26, 2021

CEAT

Tyre company CEAT rolled out a new video asking people to strive to continue moving forward on the path of our nation’s growth.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ceat-tyres-limited_happyrepublicday-activity-6759694415922552832-0lDY/

