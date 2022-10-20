scorecardresearch
Representation of women in top 100 firms improves

In the top 10 companies, the overall representation is above 40%, according to a survey 2022 Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India.

Written by FE Bureau
Updated:
Companies offering mentoring has moved up from 75% in 2016 to 98% in 2022, and companies offering career sponsorship has moved up from 45% in 2016 to 79% in 2022.

Women’s representation in 100 best companies continues to increase in 2022 with an average at 34.8%, which is marginally up from 34.5% in 2021, but sharply improved in the last six years from 25% in 2016. In the top 10 companies, the overall representation is above 40%, according to a survey 2022 Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India.

The survey highlighted that the overall promotion rate in 100 best companies for the year has risen for women employees to 9.64%, up from 6.1% in 2021, versus 9.21% (which is also up from 5.6% last year) of men employees. The trend among the top 10 companies – 10.5% is also a good jump in women employees from 4.36% last year against 10.13% jump in men employees which has also seen a rise from 3.94% last year. There has also been an uptick in the number of companies offering initiatives for diversity, equity and inclusion. Companies offering mentoring has moved up from 75% in 2016 to 98% in 2022, and companies offering career sponsorship has moved up from 45% in 2016 to 79% in 2022.

Additionally, gender pay parity is another priority. About 86% of these companies have mechanisms to measure and benchmark gender pay equity, showing that 100 best companies consider pay parity as an important pre-requisite for gender inclusion. Women’s earnings continue to be on the rise. While in 2016, 14% of top 20% earners in the 100 best companies were women, this comes close to 20% in 2022, the survey said.

