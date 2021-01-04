RepIndia promotes Archit Chenoy to CEO

Prior to RepIndia, Chenoy has been associated in key, strategic roles in organisations such as GTI, Capital India Advisors, Ernst & Young and Standard Chartered Bank

RepIndia, an integrated digital agency, has announced the appointment of Archit Chenoy as the new chief executive officer. He is currently serving as the managing director and will take over the new role this month.

Prior to RepIndia, Chenoy has been associated in key, strategic roles in organisations such as GTI, Capital India Advisors, Ernst & Young and Standard Chartered Bank. For the last seven years, he has played a crucial role in building RepIndia – across geographies in Delhi and Mumbai. In his new role, Chenoy will be entrusted with a different set of responsibilities, taking the reins from Ayesha Chenoy, who founded the company in 2013. “Hailing from an investment analyst background, Chenoy has proven his ability to take the firm a notch higher, through his tenure here at RepIndia,” the company said in an official statement.

“Archit has steered us through 2020, and I will continue to work together with him through all the storms we face together, with a team who is more family than colleagues,” Ayesha Chenoy, founder, RepIndia, said.

“We have meticulously built, brick by brick, the greatest culture here at RepIndia with the broadest capabilities – enabling us to grow steadily but with stability. Building further on our success is a challenge I frankly look forward to. I am passionate in placing our clients and our people at the centre of everything we do and continue to drive RepIndia’s momentum. The bar set by Ayesha is high no doubt, and filling her shoes will be no easy feat, yet it is one I accept with confidence, determination and ambition and I cannot thank her and our team enough for the faith they have placed in me,” Chenoy added on his new role.

