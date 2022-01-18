RepIndia bags digital and creative mandate for Sleepwell

As part of its responsibilities, RepIndia will also focus on the brand’s growth

RepIndia has won the digital and creative mandate for Sleepwell. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle brand communication for all brands and categories under the Sleepwell brand umbrella. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. “Sleepwell with its pan India presence has embarked on a journey to redefine the consumer journey of discovery, trial, buying and post-purchase services in an experiential manner led by a digital transformation,” Vishal Sharma, head, marketing, Sleepwell, said.

“We found RepIndia to be exactly the right fit and a partner with the right mindset that will help us translate our strategy and vision into this new reality for our consumers. We, in particular, love the team’s young energy and fresh original approach to our business and this partnership shall certainly propel both companies to create a winning formula for the consumers,” Sharma added.

As part of its responsibilities, RepIndia will focus on the brand’s growth through innovative and disruptive marketing and communication strategies. The brand claims to have a pan-India presence with more than 110 distributors, 5000 plus exclusive dealers, along with a web and omnichannel presence supported by more than manufacturing units in India.

“Sleepwell is undoubtedly one of the biggest brand success stories of our time. It is, therefore, an honour to now be associated with them and help unfold and partner the next level of consumer experience journey that they have embarked upon. We are looking forward to connecting with the audience on a deeper level through a blend of clutter-breaking strategy and creativity,” Nikhil Kashyap, AVP, strategy and business, RepIndia, stated.

