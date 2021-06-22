RepIndia appoints Purnima Bali as creative director

Bali was previously working as the associate creative director at Interactive Avenues, Gurugram

Digital agency RepIndia has appointed Purnima Bali as creative director. She will be tasked with leading the creative endeavour at RepIndia, and further grow the creative business across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

An Economics Honours graduate from Delhi University, with a Post-Graduation in Advertising and Marketing Communications from Xavier Institute of Communication (XIC), Mumbai, Bali was previously working as the associate creative director at Interactive Avenues, Gurugram. She led the creative team and marshalled the creative business for brands such as Honda Cars India, Sony India, Hero Cycles, Havmor Icecreams, DishTV, The Oberoi Group, and Oppo Mobiles to name a few.

“In a very short period of time, RepIndia has managed to make its presence felt in a space that has long been inundated with network agencies. Their body of work, prestigious clients, and their feet firmly on the ground are the attributes that have stood out in the awards circuit, and even amidst brands that are eagerly and earnestly looking for effective creative solutions where brand-agency camaraderie is the only way work gets done. And it is this quality of RepIndia that breeds a convivial environment for creative autonomy that made my decision to join hands with the agency. I am looking forward to breaking new creative barriers and creating new digital milestones,” Bali said on her new role.

“We wanted to bring Purnima on board for years, her digital first ideas and incredible drive are just what we wanted to add to RepIndia’s arsenal as we go on to have one of the best leadership teams across the country,” Ayesha Chenoy, founder, RepIndia, added on the appointment.

