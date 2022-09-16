Rentokil PCI promotes pest free celebrations with its latest campaign ‘Celebrate Festivity, Not Pestivity’

Rentokil rolls out a new campaign, leveraging the festive season. The brand has launched its festive campaign series, ‘Celebrate Festivity, Not Pestivity’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight the importance of protecting people and communities from pest-borne diseases and the risks of poor hygiene by ensuring a safer, cleaner and healthier environment.

For David Lewis, the campaign’s goal is to showcase how Rentokil PCI’s solutions are created to keep homes secure and pest-free. “The campaign’s goal is to showcase how Rentokil PCI’s solutions are created to keep homes secure and pest-free. As a trusted pest control service provider in India, we safeguard people from the risks of poor hygiene and the perils of ever increasing pest-borne diseases. Our services and solutions promise our consumers the peace of mind as they celebrate the upcoming festive season together with their loved ones, ” he added.

As part of this campaign, Rentokil PCI will provide various offers and discounts on pest control services – 30% off on GSS (GoldSeal Service), its cockroach service with the unique Roachkil dual action and 10% off* on termite services, bird pro services and retractable mosquito netting respectively.

The festive campaign ‘Celebrate Festivity, Not Pestivity’ will predominantly run on search, video and social media platforms with a variety of static and video creatives emphasizing on the services and discount offerings through the festive season from September 2022 onwards. “Rentokil PCI’s festive campaign will also address the general requirements of any home or commercial space, helping in the creation of a safer, better, and more protected community for all,” Lewis stated.

Rentokil PCI is a pest control service providers in India. A Rentokil Initial brand, Rentokil PCI was formed in 2017 through a joint venture (JV) between Pest Control India, one of the leading pest control companies in India, and Rentokil. Rentokil PCI aims to set new standards for customer service having operations across 300 locations in India. It also focuses on developing industry-leading service operations through the sharing of best practices, innovations and the use of digital technologies.

