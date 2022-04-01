Rentokil Initial appoints Mark Gillespie as the managing director, Asia

Rentokil Initial has appointed Mark Gillespie as managing director, Asia and MENAT region. He succeeds Paul Cochrane, who retired at the end of March 2022. Cochrane worked with Rentokil Initial for more than three decades.

Gillespie has over 18 years of work experience at Rentokil Initial. In his previous role at the company he served as managing director, rest of world region. He has built and developed several high performing teams, leading the execution of key regional growth strategies for the business. Based in Singapore, he will be responsible for sales and business operations, as well as driving the strategic growth across Asia and the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

For Gillespie, the last two years, though challenging, have seen Rentokil Initial delivering its purpose of protecting people and enhancing lives through pest control and hygiene services. “Asia and MENAT are amongst the most important regions for Rentokil Initial, and I am taking on this responsibility from Cochrane, with an endeavour to carry forward the legacy of a high degree of efficiency of service to our customers in the region. The company has been continuously developing new technologies that are environment-friendly and sustainable, thereby improving the hygiene solution standard within the industry and I look forward to working with the Asia team to unlock new growth opportunities for Rentokil Initial in Asia,” he added.



Founded in 1925, Rentokil Initial is a name in the pest control and hygiene and wellbeing service industry. The company claims to have 46,000 employees and over 1,800 local service teams across the world covering around 90% of global GDP in over 90 of the world’s 100 largest cities across the US, Europe, Latin America, UK, Asia and Pacific. It operates in 88 countries.

