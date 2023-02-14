ReNew Power is now ReNew- The Future of Energy

ReNew has unveiled its new brand identity as ReNew. According to the company, the new brand identity reflects the company’s transition from being a pure-play renewable independent power producer to an end-to-end provider of solutions across the decarbonisation spectrum.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO, ReNew, said, “ReNew aims to provide solutions that will enable companies and countries to make a rapid, urgent and ethical transition towards clean energy. ReNew’s endeavour is to build on its renewable energy business, and widen its offerings across the spectrum, that support decarbonisation within the context of the future of energy”.

According to industry estimates, global power consumption is likely to triple by 2050 as electrification and living standards grow. De-carbonisation will play a critical role in meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) and strengthen the global action against climate change.

Over the past decade, ReNew has helped steer India’s journey towards renewables by amplifying solar and wind power generation. Visually, ReNew’s new identity retains most key elements of what the company does and is representative of its focus on helping build a fossil-free world and furthering a transition that is just and inclusive.

