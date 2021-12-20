RENEE Cosmetics rolls out new ad campaign #ReinventingBeauty featuring Ileana D’Cruz

The new digital campaign aims to present makeup as a way to feel liberated, and empowered

Beauty brand RENEE Cosmetics has rolled out a new campaign titled ’Reinventing Beauty’ featuring the actress Ileana D’Cruz. With this campaign, the brand aims to introduce the art of makeup in a new light to society. The campaign presents makeup as a form that is more than just substance for women, it is a way to embrace beauty. “For the longest, a lot of people have identified makeup with something that is made-up. The new digital campaign breaks the notion, and presents makeup as a way to feel liberated, and empowered. One must always be playful and feel confident about adding new colour to their looks and personality,” Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder and director, RENEE Cosmetics, said.

RENEE Cosmetics offers an array of products including lipsticks, liners, highlighters, eyelashes, kajals and skincare, all aimed to promote women liberation, exploration and confidence in beauty. The Indian beauty brand celebrates the spirit of modern Indian women through products with colours, class, and quality unparalleled. The new campaign is an extended representation of the core values and vision of the brand. The ad film launched under the campaign is set in a fantasy world, where Ileana D’Cruz showcases the key traits of the brand – confidence, empowerment, and liberation. In the film, the actress appears with her staff of women getting ready for a quest. They clad her up in her war suit, subtly integrate RENEE products while doing so and then she sets off. The entire presentation unleashes a strong aura that instils loads of courage, and dynamism in women.

For Ashutosh Valani, co-founder and director, RENEE Cosmetics, there have been many opinions associated with the application of makeup. “It is not every day that people would say it upfront, but it is there. This formed the foundation of the entire concept of the film. The film introduces makeup as a gesture and not just substance, that also uncovers the inner-self. The actress Ileana D’Cruz embodied the very essence of the brand, and brought the whole concept to life,” he added.

The campaign shall unveil the ad film across all the digital platforms including social media, e-commerce platforms, and at the brand stores. Also encompassing the offline platforms into the strategy, the posters from the campaign will be displayed at all the brand stores across the country.

